WATSON, Bruce Gordon Passed away on Saturday 25th May, 2019 Aged 69 years Dearly loved husband of Allyson. Loving father & father-in-law of Sarah & Andrew, Christopher and Andrew & Dione. Much loved Pa to Charlotte, Olivia, Lucy, Ethan and Tate. The relatives and friends of the late Bruce Watson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2pm on Friday 31st May 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 30, 2019
