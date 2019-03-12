|
JONES, Bay Passed away on Monday 11th March, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved wife of the Late Ted Jones. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Peter & Evelyn and Bronwyn & Alf. Much loved nan to Melissa, Tim and Nick. The relatives and friends of the late Bay Jones are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave Christ Church Anglican Church, Barber Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Service commencing at 2pm on Friday 15th March, 2019. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on Mar. 12, 2019
