HALL, Alan John Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th May 2019 at Gunnedah Hospital Aged 84 years Dearly loved husband of Hellen. Loving father & father-in-law of Myra & Eric, Jim & Maria, Vicki & Ming, Graeme, Robert and Michael & Vicki. Cherished poppy and great-poppy of thier families. The relatives and friends of the late Alan Hall are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2pm on Friday 24th May 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. Members of the Gunnedah RSL Sub-Branch are requested to attend the funeral of their late esteemed comrade Alan Hall. Blazers and medals are to be worn. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Namoi Valley Independent on May 21, 2019
